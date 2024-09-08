Swiggy, MSDE join forces to launch Swiggy Skills, new initiative to offer range of skilling and employment opportunities

Popular convenience platform Swiggy has joined hands with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to launch Swiggy Skills, an initiative designed to offer a range of skilling and employment opportunities within its food delivery and quick commerce network. Swiggy and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship have signed an MoU to launch Swiggy Skills that will offer range of skilling and employment opportunities.

The new platform was launched on September 7 in New Delhi by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education.

An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Swiggy aimed towards creating employment, internship, and training opportunities for people in restaurant operations, and various aspects of retail management, a press release issued by Swiggy stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary stated that the logistics sector will play a key role in India to realize the goal of “Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”

He said, “Our government has launched the National Logistics Policy in India. We are also creating an enabling ecosystem for the growth in this sector where skilling and education work hand in hand.”

The minister stated that the partnership showcases how public-private partnerships can accelerate and create new avenues for the workforce in the sector.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, stated that India’s F&B and retail sectors are expanding rapidly, contributing around 13% of the overall GDP and generating significant employment.

Highlighting Swiggy Skills, he said that the initiative will have four broad components. Kapoor stated, “We plan to integrate with MSDE’s Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) across our partners' apps, enabling almost 2.4 lakh delivery partners and the staff of our 2 lakh restaurant partners to easily access online skill development courses, offline certifications, and training modules.”

He added, “Second, youngsters who have undergone training under MSDE’s programme for operational roles such as retail and logistics management, and operational aspects of F&B business, will be connected to Swiggy’s ecosystem of restaurants and retail backend operations, where they can find suitable opportunities.”

“In Swiggy Instamart operations, we will be able to provide recruitment to 3,000 individuals across the country. We have also planned to provide training and internship to 200 people trained by MSDE, in our quick commerce operations at the senior level, and finally Swiggy, under our employee volunteering program will be able to provide in-house expertise to create training modules on emerging issues such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Marketing, Retail, Quick Commerce, Logistics, and more,” the Swiggy CEO said.