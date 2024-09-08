IIM Rohtak hosts passing out ceremony for 5th batch of PGPx and ePGDSM graduates, details here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak hosted the passing out ceremony for the 5th batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPx) as well as Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management (ePGDSM) on Sunday, September 8. IIM Rohtak hosted the passing out ceremony for 5th batch of PGPx and ePGDSM graduates on September 8, 2024. Among those to attend the occasion included Indian wrestler, actor, and motivational speaker Sangram Singh and more.

The event was attended by a host of guests including Indian wrestler, actor, and motivational speaker Sangram Singh, Mukul Choudhary, CEO of Jamshedpur Football Club and Chief of Sports Excellence Centres at Tata Steel, and Rajkiran Kanagala, President and Chief Business Officer at TCI Group, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Sangram Singh spoke about his journey in sports and urged participants to remain determined and focused on their goals.

Whereas Mukul Choudhary shed light on the increasing importance of professional management in both the sports and corporate sectors. He emphasised the underlining need for skilled managers to navigate complex environments at present.

Likewise, Rajkiran Kanagala shared key insights into leadership in the dynamic business landscape of the day and encouraged graduates to lead with vision and adaptability.

Notably, the PGPx programme has been designed for experienced professionals provides training on leadership and management education using a case-study-driven pedagogy.

The programme is well-suited to develop professionals who can thrive in today’s complex and evolving business landscape, said the release.

Dheeraj Sharma, Director of IIM Rohtak, extended his best wishes to all graduates and reiterated the institute’s commitment to nurturing future leaders in the business and sports landscape through a focus on academic excellence and practical exposure.

Meanwhile, the graduating batch included 64 participants from the ePGPx program, representing organizaions such as the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Motors, HSBC, Infosys, Capgemini, Boeing, and Wipro.

Similarly, the ePGDSM graduates included professionals from organizations like Tata Steel, Indian Railways, Sports Authority of Goa, and SG Cricket.

Among outstanding achievers of the ePGDSM batch was Shreya Saxena, who represented India at the 16th USIC World Railway Championship and secured an individual bronze medal, and Raghav Jamwal, who earned third place at the Grappling Asian Championships Astana 2023, informed the release.