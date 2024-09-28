MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET provisional allotment result today at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET Allotment Result 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce provisional seat allotment results for MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated MBA and integrated MCA courses today, September 28. Once declared, candidates can check the round 1 allotment results on cetcell.mahacet.org and bbabcacap24.mahacet.org. MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET provisional allotment result today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional allotment result was released on September 17 and the final allotment result was announced on September 22.

As per the admission schedule, candidates were allowed to submit and confirm their options form from September 23 to 25.

Next, selected candidates must accept the allotted seats between September 29 and October 1 (up to 3 pm). They can report to the allotted institutes and confirm their admissions by submitting the required documents and the fee between September 29 and October 1 (5 pm).

The CET Cell will start the second round of Maharashtra BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated MBA and integrated MCA CET counselling on October 3.

Also read: RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3445 posts begins at rrbapply.gov.in, here’s how to apply

How to check MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET merit list

Go to the official website of the CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org

Open the counselling portal for BBA, BCA, BMS, BBM, integrated MBA and MCA courses.

Open the link to check the provisional allotment results.

Provide your login credentials.

Submit the details and check the allotment result.

Download the allotment order and save a copy of the document for later use.

Here's the direct link for the counselling portal where candidates can check their allotment results and other details.