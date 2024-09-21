RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3445 posts begins today at rrbapply.gov.in, here’s how to apply

Railway Recruitment Boards will begin the registration process for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024 on September 21, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Centralised Employment Notice No. Cen 06/2024 For Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) Posts can find the direct link on the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3445 posts begins today

This recruitment drive will fill 3445 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is October 20, 2024, and fees can be paid until October 22, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2022 posts

Account Clerk Cum Typist: 361 posts

Junior Clerk Cum Typist: 990 posts

Trains Clerk: 72 posts

How to Apply

Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active personal email ID and keep the same (i.e. mobile & e-mail) active for the entire duration of recruitment, as RRBs shall send all recruitment-related communications only through SMS and email till the recruitment is completely over.

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to create an account.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RRB NTPC application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, PwBD, Transgender, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates. For all other applications, the fee is ₹500. Candidates will be eligible for a partial refund of the application fee when they appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT). For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.