RRB NTPC 2024: Registration for UG posts begins soon at rrbapply.gov.in, details here

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the notification and begin the application process for Non-technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC 2024) recruitment for undergraduate-level posts soon. When released, candidates can check the CEN 06/2024 for RRB NTPC on the official websites of the RRBs. Application forms for RRB NTPC for UG posts will be released on rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC 2024: Registration for UG posts will begin soon at rrbapply.gov.in

For undergraduate-level posts, the RRB NTPC application process will begin on September 21 and end on October 20. Ahead of the application window, the notification will be released.

The RRB NTPC notification for graduate posts has been released and the application process is underway. The application deadline is October 13.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy details

RRB NTPC 2024 is being held for a total of 11,558 vacancies. Of these, 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts and 8,113 are for graduate-level posts.

Undergraduate level posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Graduate-level posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Candidates have to wait for the official notification for eligibility criteria and other details about the UG posts.

The RRB NTPC application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, PwBD, Transgender, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates.

For all other applications, the fee is ₹500.

Candidates will be eligible for partial refund of the application fee when they appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

For further details, candidates are advised to regularly visit the RRB websites.