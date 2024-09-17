Railway Recruitment Cell, North Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC NCR at rrcpryj.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1679 posts in the organisation. RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1679 posts at rrcpryj.org(HT file)

The last date to apply is October 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India. The applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 15/10/2024.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the merit list, which will be prepared by taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination, giving equal weightage to both. The shortlisted candidates will be called for document/ certificate verification.

Konkan Railway Recruitment: Registration for 190 posts begins tomorrow konkanrailway.com

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹100/-. SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants are not required to pay a fee. The payment can be made using a Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, etc.

Other Details

Applicants who do not have a valid personal email ID should create one before submitting an online application and must maintain that email ID until the end of the engagement process.

Candidates who want to apply for the post are required to fill out the personal details, such as Aadhar number / PAN number/ Marks / CGPA / Preferences for Divisions / Workshops/ Trade, very carefully, as the Computerized Merit list will be prepared only on the basis of the information filled by the Applicant in the online application.