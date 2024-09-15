Konkan Railway Recruitment: Registration for 190 posts begins tomorrow konkanrailway.com

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited will open the online recruitment process for 190 vacancies tomorrow, September 16. Eligible candidates belonging to Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka can apply for it up to October 6 on konkanrailway.com. Konkan Railway Recruitment: Registration for 190 posts begins tomorrow

Here are more details about post-wise vacancies:

Electrical department

Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

Technician-I II: 15 vacancies

Assistant Loco Pilot: 15 vacancies

Civil department

Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

Track Maintainer: 35 vacancies

Mechanical department

Technician-I II: 20 vacancies

Operating department

Station Master: 10 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 5 vacancies

Points Man: 60 vacancies

Signal &Telecommunication department

ESTM-III: 15 vacancies

Commercial department

Commercial Supervisor: 5 vacancies

Konkan Railway recruitment: Know who can apply

Land loser candidates: Candidates whose land has been acquired for a KRCL project can apply for these posts. The spouse (wife/husband), son, daughter, grandson, and granddaughter of land losers are also eligible. These candidates will get the first preference in the selection process.

Other than land loser candidates: Candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka and have valid employment exchange cards registered with the employment exchange along the Konkan Railway route will get the second preference in the recruitment drive.

Other than land loser candidates: Candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka will get the third preference for these posts.

KRCL employees: Employees of the organisation who have completed at least three years of regular service in the organisation are also eligible.

Candidates who fulfil the above eligibility conditions and are between 18 to 36 years old as on August 1, 2024 to apply for these posts. The upper age limit has been increased from 33 to 36 to provide relief to candidates who may have exceeded the age limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

For further information about the recruitment drive, check the notification here.