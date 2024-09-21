BPSC 70th CCE 2024 notification out to fill 1929 posts, check vacancy, details, eligibility criteria here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 70th CCE 2024 notification. The 70th Combined Competitive Examination recruitment drive will fill 1929 posts in the organization. BPSC 70th CCE 2024 notification out to fill 1929 posts, check details here

The registration dates have not yet been released on the official notice. All the candidates who want to apply for the recruitment drive can check the details on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in after it is out on the website.

BPSC to select candidates for a total of 1929 posts from 17 departments

Vacancy Details

Of the 1929 posts, 799 are for unreserved category candidates, 604 are for women, 34 are for grandsons/granddaughters of freedom fighters, and 66 are for handicapped persons. The vacancy details are given here.

Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 posts State Tax Commissioner (Bihar Finance Service): 168 posts Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 posts Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 posts Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 posts Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 posts Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 posts Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 posts

Also Read: RSMSSB CET admit card 2024 for graduate posts out at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination/should have passed graduation or equivalent examination from a recognized university.

How to Apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 70th CCE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check This: RRB NTPC 2024: Registration for UG posts begins soon at rrbapply.gov.in, details here

The application fee is ₹600/- for unreserved male candidates and ₹150/- for all other candidates.

Official Notice Here