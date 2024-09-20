BPSC to select candidates for a total of 1929 posts from 17 departments

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) informed that requisition has been received to select candidates for a total of 1929 posts from 17 departments. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) informed that requisition has been received to select candidates for a total of 1929 posts from 17 departments. (For representation)

As per the official notification, candidates will be selected through the Integrated 10th Combined Competitive Examination. Of the 1929 posts, there are 799 posts for unreserved category candidates, 604 posts for women, 34 posts for grandsons/granddaughters of freedom fighters and 66 posts for handicapped persons.

Following are the vacancies available in the departments:

Sub-Division Officer/Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service) - 200 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Force) - 136 posts

State Tax Commissioner (Bihar Finance Service) - 168 posts

Vacancy for posts of various departments - 174 posts

Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre) - 393 posts

Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service) - 287 posts

Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service)- 233 posts

Block SC & ST Tribal Welfare Department) Welfare Officer - 125 posts

Vacancy for posts of various departments - 213 posts

Total number of vacancies - 1929 posts

