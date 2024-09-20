CAT 2024: Last date today to apply for Common Admission Test at iimcat.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institutes of Management will close the registration process for CAT 2024 on September 20, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The registration process commenced on August 1, 2024. CAT 2024: Last date today to apply for Common Admission Test, direct link here

The CAT 2024 admit card will be available on November 5, and the examination will be held on November 24, 2024. CAT will be conducted in three sessions in test centres spread across around 170 test cities.

Candidates applying for CAT 2024 should fulfil any one of the following conditions:

Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks. Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA (CMA)/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with the required percentage. Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage. SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum of 45%. For General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50%.

CAT 2024: How to apply

All the candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for IIM CAT through the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the CAT 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Once done, fill out the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹1250/—for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates and ₹2500/—for all other categories. The payment should be made online. SC, ST and PwD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.