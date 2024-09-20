ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Foundation, Intermediate exam dates out at icai.org, schedule here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA January Exam 2025 dates. The complete schedule has been released for the Foundation and Intermediate examinations. Candidates can check the complete timetable through the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Foundation, Inter exam dates out, schedule here

As per the official schedule, the Foundation course examination will be held on January 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2024, and the Intermediate Course examination will be conducted on January 11, 13 and 15 for Group I and January 17, 19 and 21, 2024 for Group II.

The Foundation course Paper I and II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days. In the Intermediate course, all papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. In Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination, there will not be any advance reading time, whereas, in all other papers/exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST).

Candidates of Foundation and Intermediate Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers.

The online examination application process will begin on November 10 and close on November 23, 2024, without a late fee. The last date for submission of online examination application forms with late fees of 600/—or US $10 is November 26, 2024. Candidates will have to apply for Foundation and Intermediate Examinations through the eservices.icai.org website and also pay the requisite examination fee online.

The correction window will open on November 27 and close on November 29, 2024. Candidates can check the official ICAI website for more details.