Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Foundation, Intermediate exam dates out at icai.org, schedule here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 20, 2024 02:20 PM IST

ICAI CA January Exam 2025 dates out for foundation and intermediate courses. The complete schedule is given here.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA January Exam 2025 dates. The complete schedule has been released for the Foundation and Intermediate examinations. Candidates can check the complete timetable through the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Foundation, Inter exam dates out, schedule here
ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Foundation, Inter exam dates out, schedule here

As per the official schedule, the Foundation course examination will be held on January 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2024, and the Intermediate Course examination will be conducted on January 11, 13 and 15 for Group I and January 17, 19 and 21, 2024 for Group II.

CAT 2024: Last date today to apply for Common Admission Test at iimcat.ac.in, direct link here

The Foundation course Paper I and II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days. In the Intermediate course, all papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. In Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination, there will not be any advance reading time, whereas, in all other papers/exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST).

Candidates of Foundation and Intermediate Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers.

Also Check: IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, III out at ibps.in, download links here

The online examination application process will begin on November 10 and close on November 23, 2024, without a late fee. The last date for submission of online examination application forms with late fees of 600/—or US $10 is November 26, 2024. Candidates will have to apply for Foundation and Intermediate Examinations through the eservices.icai.org website and also pay the requisite examination fee online.

The correction window will open on November 27 and close on November 29, 2024. Candidates can check the official ICAI website for more details.

Complete Schedule Here

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On