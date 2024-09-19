IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, III out at ibps.in, download links here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, and III on September 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the main exam and online exam for Officer Scale I, II, and III can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, III out, links here

The call letter for the online exam and main exam will be available on the official website from September 19 to September 29, 2024.

The Officer Scale I main examination and online examination for Officer Scale II and III will be held on September 29, 2024.

The main examination for Officer Scale I will comprise 200 questions, and the maximum mark is 200. The exam duration is 120 minutes.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2024 for Officer Scale I, II, III, available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the call letter, the Institute has also activated the mock test link for Officer Scale I, II, and III. The link is available here or on the official website of IBPS.

This recruitment drive is being held for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks. The registration process started on June 7 and ended on June 27, 2024.