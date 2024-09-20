RSMSSB CET admit card 2024 for graduate posts out at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test for graduate level posts can download the admit cards from the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB CET admit card 2024 for graduate posts released (recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, screenshot)

The Common Eligibility Test will be held on September 27 and September 28, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

RSMSSB CET admit card 2024 direct link

All those candidates who want to appear for the written exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

· Click on the admit card tab and then the CET admit card link.

· Enter the required details.

· Click on submit, and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the admit card and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates must bring the printout of the admit card and a photo ID card (preferably an Aadhar card containing their date of birth) to the RSMSSB CET exam venue.

On the exam day, candidates must reach the venue two hours before the exam's start time and go through the frisking process. Gates will be closed one hour ahead and after that, no candidate will be allowed to enter under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.