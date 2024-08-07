RSMSSB CET 2024 notification released, registration begins on August 9 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released RSMSSB CET 2024 notification. The registration process will begin on August 9, 2024 on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the Common Eligibility Test is till September 9, 2024. RSMSSB CET 2024 notification released, registration begins on August 9(rsmssb.gov.in)

The examination of the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) will be conducted by the Board from September 25 to September 28, 2024, at the allotted examination centres. The Board will issue online admit cards to all the candidates through the Board's website only. The Board will not send any admit card by post.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the notification of the Department of Personnel dated 23.05.2022 and 13.10.2022, the educational qualification for appearing in the graduate level CET will be “Graduation or its equivalent”.

The age limit of the interested candidates should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

Exam details

The CET will be held September-October 2024. The exam will comprise of 150 questions and total marks is 300. The exam duration is for 3 hours. All questions will be multiple choice and all questions will have equal marks. For a wrong answer to any question, one-third (1/3) of the integer marks of that question will be deducted as negative marking.

Application Fee

After going to the One Time Registration option, the registration fee determined as follows will be as per the state.

For applicants belonging to general category and semi-layer category, other backward class / extremely backward class - ₹ 600/-

600/- For applicants belonging to other backward class/very backward class and economically weaker section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of non-chemer layer category of Rajasthan - Rs. 400/-

For all disabled applicants – ₹ 400/-

The payment of fee should be done through online mode.