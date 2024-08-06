UP Police Constable Exam 2024: UPPBPB releases important notice on paper leak, check details

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released an important notice on UP Police Constable Exam 2024. The official notice for the candidates appeared for the examination is available on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable Exam 2024: UPPBPB releases important notice on paper leak

The Board, in the official notice, has asked the candidates and others to inform about any attempt related to violating the sanctity of recruitment examinations like paper leaks, paper buying and selling, cheating in examinations, solver gangs or any other undesirable activity to the officials via WhatsApp or email.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024 for 60,244 vacancies to be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, here are the details

In this regard, UPPBPB has shared the whatsapp number and email id on the notification.

Further, the Board has assured that the identity of the person who shares information about a paper leak or other illegal activity regarding the exam will be kept confidential.

UP Police Constable examination dates have been revised and will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts. The gap between the written examination had been kept keeping in mind because of the Janmashtami holiday falling on August 26. The exam will be held for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables.

The admit card and exam city slip will be released likely soon. As per Live Hindustan report, the exam city details and admit card link will be available on or before August 15, 2024. However, no official confirmation on the same is available.

The UPPBPB constable exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, in which over 48 lakh aspirants participated. However, the state government cancelled it on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.