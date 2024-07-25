UP Police Constable Exam 2024 for 60,244 vacancies to be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, here are the details

UP Police Constable Exam Dates 2024: The written examination for the recruitment of 60,244 posts of police constables will now be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, senior police officials said in Lucknow on Thursday. Aspirants queue for UP Police Constable Exam 2024 in Noida on Sunday (Sunil Ghosh/HT File)

The exam was earlier conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18, 2024, in which over 48 lakh aspirants participated, but it was cancelled by the state government on February 24 as its question paper was leaked. The government had directed to conduct the exam again within six months.

In a press statement shared on Thursday, the officials said the board is taking all precautionary measures to maintain the sanctity of the examination and conduct the exam in a fully transparent manner. They said the state government had already issued the stricter bill to stop such malpractices during public examination by notifying UP Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 from June 21 that has provision for up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 crore for malpractices and organised cheating in government recruitment exams.

The officials said the gap between the written examination had been kept keeping in mind Janmashtami holiday falling on August 26.

Earlier, as many 178 FIRs in 41 districts of UP were registered in connection with the question paper leak in February earlier this year. Besides, at least 400 people including the two masterminds of the paper leak, Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri were arrested from Gautam Buddh Nagar.