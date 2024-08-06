SBI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1100+ vacancies for managers, officers, clerks and other posts at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has invited applications for manager, officer, clerk, economist, banking advisor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Sportsperson, SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 71 Officers & other posts (REUTERS)

The Specialist Cadre Officer ( Economist & Defence Banking Advisor posts) registration started on July 17, and the Specialist Cadre Officer (VP Wealth, Manager and other posts) registration commenced on July 19, 2024. The last date to apply for Economist & Defence Banking Advisor posts is August 6, and the VP Wealth, Manager and other posts is August 8, 2024.

The registration process for recruitment of Sportsperson(s) in State Bank of India in Officers / Clerical cadre for 8 disciplines or sports started on July 24. The application process for the same will end on August 14, 2024.

Check the vacancy details, selection process, application fee and other details here.

Vacancy Details

VP Wealth: 643 posts

Relationship Manager: 273 posts

Clerical (Sportsperson): 51 posts

Investment Officer: 39 posts

Relationship Manager - Team Lead: 32 posts

Investment Specialist: 30 posts

Officers (Sportsperson): 17 posts

Regional Head: 6 posts

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 posts

Central Research Team (Support): 2 posts

Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts

Economist: 2 posts

Defence Banking Advisor – Army: 1 post

Project Development Manager (Technology): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

VP Wealth, Manager and other posts: The complete eligibility criteria post wise can be checked on the official notification given below.

Officers (Sportsperson): Should have represented the country in an International Games during last 3 years.

Clerical (Sportsperson): Should have represented the State in National event or the District in State level event or the University in an Inter University event with distinction or if he was a member of the Combined Universities Team with distinction.

Economist: A master’s degree in Economics / Econometrics / Statistics / Applied Statistics / Mathematical Statistics / Mathematical Economics / Financial Economics, with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent grade from a recognized university/institute of repute.

Defence Banking Advisor – Army: Not specified in the official notification.

Selection Process

The selection process for sportsperson recruitment will be based on shortlisting and an assessment test. Three parameters will be used for selection, which include Assessment of recognized sports achievements, General intelligence/ Knowledge of Game/ Personality, and Activeness and Physical fitness.

The selection of economists and Defence Banking Advisors will be based on an interview. The interview or interaction will carry 100 marks. The bank will decide the qualifying marks in the interview.

For VP Wealth, Manager and other posts, the selection process comprises of shortlisting and interview-cum-CTC negotiations.

Application Fees

The application fee and intimation charges for all the posts mentioned above is ₹750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates. SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the fees. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.