Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1040 posts in the organization. SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1040 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

The registration process begins today, July 19 and will close on August 8, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 posts

Central Research Team (Support): 2 posts

Project Development Manager (Technology): 1 post

Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts

Relationship Manager: 273 posts

VP Wealth: 643 posts

Relationship Manager - Team Lead: 32 posts

Regional Head: 6 posts

Investment Specialist: 30 posts

Investment Officer: 39 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview-cum-CTC negotiations. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank.

Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. in case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

Application Fee

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is 750/- for General/EWS candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

Other Details

Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate, PwBD Certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.