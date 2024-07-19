TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration for CCSE II ends today at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will close the registration process for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 today, July 19, 2024. Candidates who still have not applied for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) can find the direct link to apply online through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The link will be active till 11.59 pm. TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration ends today, direct link here

The application correction window will open on July 24 and will close on July 26, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 2327 posts in the organisation.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on September 14, 2024 in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website www.tnpscexams.in The candidate needs to register himself / herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the Commission’s website and then proceed to fill the online application for the examination. If the candidate is already registered, he / she can proceed straightway to fill the online application for the examination.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link again.

Now click on TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should register only once in the One Time Registration by paying Rs.150/- as registration fee. Successfully registered One Time Registration is valid for five years from the date of registration. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.