Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Apply for SSC course at joinindianarmy.nic.in, 379 vacancies to be filled

Indian Army has invited applications for Short Service Commission course. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the course can apply online through the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 379 vacancies in the organisation. Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Apply for 379 SSC course, details here

The registration process started on July 16 and will end on August 14, 2024. Read below the eligibility conditions, selection process and other details.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44228 vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, here’s how to register

Vacancy Details

SSC(Tech)-64 Men: 350 vacancies

SSC(Tech)-64 Women: 29 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course can apply. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 APR 2025 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA).

Also read: JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 4002 posts begins on July 30 at jkssb.nic.in

The age limit is between 20 to 27 years as on April 1, 2025 (Candidates born between 02 Apr 1998 and 01 Apr 2005, both days inclusive).

Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the organisation's cut-off. After the applications are shortlisted, the centre allotment will be emailed to the candidate. After the Selection Centre is allotted, candidates will have to select their SSB dates, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Candidates will be put through a two-stage selection process. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. The merit list will be prepared for the engineering stream/subject based on the marks obtained by the candidate at the SSB interview. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Indian Army.