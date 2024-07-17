 India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44228 vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, here’s how to register - Hindustan Times
India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44228 vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, here’s how to register

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 17, 2024 04:31 PM IST

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 registration underway. The steps to apply online for 44228 posts is given here.

India Post has started the registration process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak can find the direct link to apply on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 44228 posts in the organisation.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44228 posts, here’s how to register (Arun Kumar Rao)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44228 posts, here’s how to register (Arun Kumar Rao)

The registration process started on July 15 and will end on August 5, 2024. The correction window will open on August 6 and will close on August 8, 2024.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10th or SSC with Mathematics and English subjects. The candidate must have studied the local language at least up to Class 10. The minimum age of candidates can be 18 years, and it cannot be more than 40 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 4002 posts begins on July 30 at jkssb.nic.in

Candidates must register before submitting the online application. For registration purposes, they must have a valid Mobile Number and active email address.

Direct link to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2024

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit
  • Once registration is done, login to the account
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee
  • Click on submit and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Also Read: India Post GDS 2024: Registration for 44228 vacancies begins, link to apply

The application fee for the GDS recruitment is 100. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants. The payment of the application fee should be done through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.

 

News / Education / Employment News / India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44228 vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, here's how to register
