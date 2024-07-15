India Post GDS 2024: Registration for 44228 vacancies begins, link to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: The Department of Communications has started the online application process for 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies in the India Post. Interested candidates can apply for the Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak posts on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application deadline is August 5. India Post GDS 2024: Registration for 44228 vacancies begins (indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, screenshot)

Direct link to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2024

Eligibility:

Age limit: The minimum age of candidates can be 18 years, and it can not be more than 40 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: The minimum educational qualification required is Class 10th or SSC with passing marks in Mathematics and English.

The candidate must have studied the local language at least up to Class 10.

Other requirements: Other qualifications required include knowledge of computer, cycling and adequate means of livelihood.

Selection process: The candidates will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list.

The merit list will be on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be published on the GDS portal, and they will be informed about the result and dates for physical verification, etc., through SMS on the registered mobile numbers and via email.

After that, the shortlisted candidates would be required to attend the designated authority for physical verification of documents.

Application fee: The application fee for the GDS recruitment is ₹100. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Before applying for the recruitment, candidates must have scanned images of their photograph (not more than 50 kb) and signature (not more than 20 kb) ready in jps/.jpeg format.

For more information about India post GDS recruitment, click here.