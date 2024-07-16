JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 4002 posts begins on July 30 at jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB has invited applications form Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4002 posts in the organization. JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 4002 posts begins on July 30

The registration process will begin on July 30 and the last date apply is till August 29, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts shall be Domiciles of The UT of J&K and must possess a valid Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, Physical Standard Test and Physical Endurance test. The written eamination will consist of objective type multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in English language only. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer to the extent of one-fourth of marks assigned to that question.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹700/-. Incase of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2 and EWS category, the fee payable shall be ₹600/-. The fee can be paid through online mode- net banking, credit card or debit card. Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and shall be summarily rejected. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.