Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway at rrccr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 2424 posts in the organization. Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2424 posts at rrccr.com

The registration process begins today, July 16 and will end on August 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification includes that candidates who want to apply should have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate.

The age limit of the candidate to apply for the post should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on 15-7-2024. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Application fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway which will be available as a part of online application process. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Railway.