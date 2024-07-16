Assam ADRE grade 3, 4 syllabus: From negative marking to exam pattern, all you need to know

ADRE 2024: The Assam government has recently notified the syllabi for the direct recruitment examination for grade 3 and grade 4 posts. These examinations are scheduled to take place between September 2024 and April 2025. ADRE 2024: Assam Direct recruitment exam grade 3, 4 syllabus released

Shared on X by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the notification shows that the grade 3 exam for Bachelor's degree level posts will be held for 175 marks while HSSLC (Class 12) and HSLC (Class 10) level exams will be for 150 marks each. However, the number of questions in all three exams will be the same – 150.

Here is a look at the syllabi and pattern of the written tests

ADRE 2024 for graduation level posts

Topic/subject Number of questions (approx.) Marks per question Social Studies 30 1 General Knowledge 35 1 Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability 20 1 General Mathematics 30 1 General English 10 1 Reading Comprehension and English Language 25 2

ADRE 2024 for HSSLC level posts

Topic/subject Number of questions (approx.) Marks per question Social Studies 30 1 General Knowle 30 1 Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability 20 1 General English 35 1 General Marhematics 35 1

ADRE 2024 for HSLC level posts (Driver)

Topic/subject Number of questions (approx.) Marks per question Social Studies 20 1 General Knowledge 30 1 Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability 20 1 General English 30 1 General Mathematics 30 1 Road Transport 20 1

In all three exams, there will be multiple-choice questions with four options, of which only one will be correct. Marking more than one option will be treated as an incorrect option.

Negative marking will be used in the examination. If an answer is incorrect, one-fourth of the total marks awarded to a question will be deducted.

Question papers will be in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, Hindi and English.

ADRE 2024: About grade 4 posts

There will be two separate categories of written examinations -for Class 7 level posts and for HSLC level posts.

The syllabus for grade 4 posts will be of Elementary School Pass Level examination of SCERT for Class 7 level posts and of Class 10 level for HSLC level posts.

The subjects and topics are: English, Social Studies, English, Mathematics, General Knowledge and Mental Ability and Logical Reasoning.

The medium of the exam will be English, Bengali, Assamese, Bodo and Hindi.

There will be 135 MCQs carrying 1 mark each and the duration of the test will be 150 minutes. Each MCQ will have only one correct answer and there will be negative marking of 0.25 for incorrect answers.

The Chief Minister recently announced that the government will fill 35,000 vacancies, including 7,500 grade 3 and 4,500 grade 4 and over 13,000 teacher vacancies by April 2025.

For the grade 3 and 4 posts, the CM had announced a three-stage examination but later announced that the pattern will remain same as last year.

