ADRE 2024: Assam government confirms to retain exam pattern as per feedback

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that as per the feedback received from the public, the ADRE exam pattern will remain the same as last year. Previously, the state government had announced about holding examinations for recruitment in grade 3 and 4, besides filling vacancies in different departments by April next year. (File Photo)

“Acknowledging the feedback received from aspirants and people regarding not changing the ADRE exam pattern, we have decided that the pattern will remain the same as last year. There will be one written exam followed by a Viva-Voce,” mentioned the tweet from the official X handle of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Previously, the state government had announced about holding examinations for recruitment in grade 3 and 4, besides filling vacancies in different departments by April next year. The recruitment examinations were announced to be conducted in three stages - preliminary, mains and viva voce from September.

However, the announcement drew criticism from the public and aspirants, with many expressing their agony that such a change in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) pattern at short notice would create inconvenience for them in preparing for the exam.

As per the schedule, for ADRE grade 3, the prelims examination is scheduled held on September 15, 22 and 29, 2024. The recruitment exam for grade 3 will be conducted for over 7,500 vacancies. Under ADRE grade 4, the prelims examination will be held on October 20 and 27 for over 4,500 vacancies.