ADRE 2024: Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3, 4 exams to be held in 3 phases for 35,000 vacancies, says CM

ADRE 2024: Direct recruitment examinations for grade 3 and grade 4 posts in Assam government departments will be held in three stages, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday, July 9. The government is set to fill 35,000 vacancies in various departments through a transparent manner, he added. ADRE 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma shared this information on X (ANI)

For over 6,400 vacancies in Assam Police, the Physical test will be held October 3 onwards, the chief minister shared on X.

For ADRE grade 3, the prelims examination will be held on September 15, 22 and 29, Sarma added.

There will be over 7,500 vacancies for grade 3.

For over 4,500 vacancies under ADRE grade 4, the prelims examination will be held on October 20 and 27.

The three-stage examination – Prelims, Mains and Interview – is a process followed by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for various recruitments, including the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE).

Read: APSC CCE Mains Exam 2024 admit card released at apsc.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The recruitment exam for over 13,000 teacher vacancies under elementary and secondary education departments will be notified shortly, the chief minister said.

All these recruitment drives and their examinations will be completed by April 2025, he added.

Last time, ADRE exams were held by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) through the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).