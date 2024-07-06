APSC CCE Mains Exam 2024 admit card released at apsc.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released the admit card for the APSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2023 on July 6, 2024. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the mains exam can visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at apsc.nic.in to download the admit cards. The APSC Mains Exams will commence on July 26, 2024, and end on July 28, 2024. (HT file)

The APSC CCE Mains Exams will commence on July 26, 2024, and end on July 28, 2024. The Preliminary exams of APSC CCE were held on March 18, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released the following day, on March 19, 2024. The results of the APSC CCE Prelims exams were declared on May 9, 2024.

Direct Link to download APSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam admit card

This year, the number of vacancies to be filled through APSC CCE is 235, significantly less than last year. The APSC CCE 2022 was conducted for 913 vacancies.

Candidates who wish to download the admit card for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) CCE Mains Examination 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download APSC CCE Mains Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at apsc.nic.in

Look out for the link to download APSC CCE Mains admit card on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials to access the hall ticket

On submitting the login credentials, hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at apsc.nic.in.

