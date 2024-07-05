UP Board declares scrutiny results of High School, Intermediate examinations 2024, details here

Regional offices of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, Prayagraj declared the scrutiny results of the students who had appeared in its high school and intermediate examinations 2024 on Friday. UP Board scrutiny results of High School, Intermediate examinations 2024 have been released. Check details here. (HT file image)

All the five regional offices of the board including Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur have uploaded the results of scrutiny on the board’s official website--www.upmsp.edu.in, informed board officials.

Additional Secretary of UP Board’s Prayagraj Regional Office Vibha Mishra informed that a total of 12,206 applications were received for scrutiny from the districts falling under its jurisdiction out of which the marks of 3,891 students have been revised.

The results of the High School and Intermediate Examination 2024 were declared by the UP Board on April 20. At that time, the UP Board had sought applications for scrutiny from the candidates who were believed to have got lower marks than expected.

A total of 2,065 high school and 10,141 intermediate students had submitted applications at the Prayagraj regional office for scrutiny following which the additional secretary had got the answer sheets scrutinized.

Board officials shared that the roll numbers of only those candidates have been uploaded on the website whose marks have undergone changes following the scrutiny.

The revised printed certificates/mark sheets of those students whose results have been revised will be sent to their schools through the district inspector of schools (DIOs) of their respective districts. Such candidates will be able to get their revised mark sheets from there by returning the previously issued mark sheets/certificates to the principal, officials said.

