UPMSP Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2024 on July 20, check important instructions and other details here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released the dates for high school and intermediate compartment or improvement exams 2024 on its official website at upmsp.edu.in. As per the schedule, the examinations will be conducted on July 20. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. UPMSP Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2024 on July 20. (HT file image)

The official notice further states that the Class 10 compartment exams will be held in the morning shift from 8 AM to 11:15 AM, whereas the Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Students are required to carry the admit card on the examination day and arrive 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be permitted in the exam hall without an admit card.

Besides, candidates must sit only on the seats allotted to them.

The compartment examinations will be conducted at the headquarters of 75 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

As per the notice, the following instructions must be strictly ensured:

Entry of outsiders other than candidates/centre administrators/teachers and non-teaching staff at the examination centre will be completely prohibited.

The centre administrator will ensure arrangements to ensure candidates do not gather at the entrance of the examination centre, both before and after the exam.

Candidates are prohibited from carrying mobile phones, pagers, or any other electronic device inside the examination hall.

The examination will be conducted under strict CCTV surveillance.

A double-locked cupboard will be kept in the strong room which will be under CCTV surveillance with a functional voice recorder 24X7. Question paper packets will be handed over to the Center Administrator, External Center Administrator, and Static Magistrate under the supervision of CCTV cameras.

According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, a total of 44,357 candidates have enrolled for the examination. These include 20,729 candidates from high school and 23,628 from intermediate.

Meanwhile, the practical examinations are scheduled to be held on July 15 and 16, 2024.

Check the official notice below: