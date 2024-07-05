SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 for Round 2 declared, here's direct link to check

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) has declared the SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 on July 5, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the seat allotment process can visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. According to the official website, the selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through the SAMS student's account portal can be completed from July 5, 2024, to July 8, 2024(HT file)

According to the official website, the selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through the SAMS student's account portal can be completed from July 5, 2024, to July 8, 2024. If an applicant is satisfied with the allotted seat i.e., both the HEI and subject, he/she can choose this option. After selecting the freeze option, applicants must pay the admission fees for the allocated seat.

Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for admission (for second-round selection) will take place from 9 am on July 6, 2024, to 5 pm on July 9, 2024 ( except on July 7, 2024).

The data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for Second Round Admission) can be done from July 6 to July 9, 2024.

SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on SAMS Odisha +3 seat allotment result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

This counselling round is conducted for admission in all (+3) degree colleges – government, non government, aided, unaided including self financing colleges of the state under Student Academic Management System.

For more information, visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

