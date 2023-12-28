SLRC, Assam Class 3, 4 Recruitment 2023: Registration for 12600 posts ends tomorrow at assam.gov.in

State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam, will close the registration process for Class 3 and 4 posts on December 29, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in and also through SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org. SLRC, Assam Class 3, 4 Recruitment 2023: Registration for 12600 posts ends tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill up 12600 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Class III: 7600 posts

Class IV: 5000 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification for Class III and Detailed Notification for Class IV.

The age limit of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises written examination. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for skill test viz. Computer/ Stenography/ Driving Skill tests etc. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for document verification.

Application Fees

There will be no application fee for all the categories of candidates. Candidates are not required to pay any application fee for submission of their online applications. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Government of Assam.