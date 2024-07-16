UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration ends today for 544 posts, check link here

UCO Bank will close the registration process for Apprentice posts today, July 16, 2024. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can find the link to apply on the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme at nats.education.gov.in. UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration ends today for 544 posts(Reuters/Photo for representation)

The eligibility criteria includes that candidates should have graduation degree from recognized University/ Institutes approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. The result of the qualification must have been declared on or before 01.07.2024 and candidate must produce Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Degree Certificate issued from the University/ Institute/ College as and when required by the Bank. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1996 and not later than 01.07.2004 (both dates inclusive).

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme at nats.education.gov.in.

Register yourself or login to the account.

Fill the details – basic information, education details, communication details, training details and ban details.

On completion of registration process, search for UCO Bank Apprenticeship Engagement and then apply.

After applying, the candidate can check for applications status from the application management.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no application fee given on the notification to apply for the posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 544 Apprentice posts in the organisation.

As per the official notification, the selection will be done through Screening and Personal interview of the shortlisted candidates at Bank’s sole discretion. If selection process includes a written test, this will be communicated on the Bank’s website. Candidates are required to score a minimum marks in interview/written test (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying in interview/written test will be as decided by the Bank. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.