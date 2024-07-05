UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 544 posts at nats.education.gov.in, link here

UCO Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 544 posts in the organization. UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 544 posts, direct link here (Reuters/Photo for representation)

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important dates

Opening date of application: July 2, 2024

Closing date of application: July 16, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate degree from recognized University/ Institues approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. The result of the qualification must have been declared on or before 01.07.2024 and candidate must produce Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Degree Certificate issued from the University/ Institute/ College as and when required by the Bank. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1996 and not later than 01.07.2004 (both dates inclusive).

Jharkhand JSSC Field Worker Recruitment 2024: Apply for 510 posts on jssc.nic.in, details inside

Stipend

A monthly stipend of ₹15000/- (including subsidy amount if any by Govt. of India) shall be paid to the apprentice during the period of apprenticeship. UCO bank will make payment of ₹10,500/- into the apprentices account on a monthly basis. Government Share of stipend of ₹4500/- will be directly credited to the apprentices Bank account through DBT mode as per extant guidelines.

Selection Process

Selection will be done through Screening and Personal interview of the shortlisted candidates at Bank’s sole discretion. If selection process includes a written test, this will be communicated on the Bank’s website. Candidates are required to score a minimum marks in interview/written test (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying in interview/written test will be as decided by the Bank.

Other details

A total Duration of training will be one year from the date of contract. Candidates, who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after completing the education qualifications, shall not be eligible for being engaged as Apprentices. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.