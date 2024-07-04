 Jharkhand JSSC Field Worker Recruitment 2024: Apply for 510 posts on jssc.nic.in, details inside - Hindustan Times
Jharkhand JSSC Field Worker Recruitment 2024: Apply for 510 posts on jssc.nic.in, details inside

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2024 01:47 PM IST

JSSC Recruitment: Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) at jssc.nic.in.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the official notification for the recruitment of field workers under the state's Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Department. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) at jssc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 510 posts are available to be filled through the recruitment drive. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)
According to the official notification, a total of 510 posts are available to be filled through the recruitment drive.

According to the official notification, a total of 510 posts are available to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can submit their online application from August 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024.

Candidates can apply as per the qualifications mentioned in the brochure and within the prescribed age limit. According to the official notice, the link will be available till midnight of September 4, 2024, to pay the exam fee. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the application form by uploading their photo and signature.

Exam Fee Details:

Exam Fee- 100/-

Exam fee for Scheduled Tribe/Scheduled Caste candidates of Jharkhand state is 50/-

Age Limit:

Minimum age limit - 18 years

Maximum age limit - 35 years (unreserved and economically weaker sections)

Steps to apply for JSSC Field Worker Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) at jssc.nic.in.

Look out for the link to apply for Field Worker Recruitment 2024 on the home page and click it

Complete your registration and once the registration process is completed, the registration number and password will be sent to your mobile number and email id. Note it down for future needs.

After receiving the registration number, log in again and fill in your detailed information, upload the necessary documents and pay the required examination fee.

Verify your details and submit your online application form. Take a print out of the application form for future purposes.

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / Jharkhand JSSC Field Worker Recruitment 2024: Apply for 510 posts on jssc.nic.in, details inside
