Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 begins today at tgeapcet.nic.in; check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 04, 2024 08:39 AM IST

TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Candidates who want to take admission to BE/BTech/Pharmacy courses have to apply online at tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the online counselling process for the TS EAMCET 2024 (now called TG EAPCET) today, July 4. Candidates who want to take admission to BE/BTech/Pharmacy courses at participating institutions have to apply online at tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET counselling 2024 from today. (Representational image)(Unsplash)
TS EAMCET counselling 2024 from today. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Here is the detailed schedule for the first phase:

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking, date and time to attend for certificate verification: July 4 to 12

Certificate verification: July 6 to 13

Exercising options after certificate verification: July 8 to 15

Freezing options: July 15

Provisional allotment result: On or before July 19

Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website: July 19 to 23.

Read: TS EAMCET Results 2024: Sativada Jyothiraditya secures top spot in engineering stream, overall 74.98% pass

The EAMCET counselling will be done in three rounds followed by internal sliding and spot admissions. Check the phase-wise detailed schedule here.

“Candidates / Parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the College and Branch as per the choice of the candidates,” reads an official statement.

For undergraduate professional courses in Engineering and Pharmacy, the minimum age of the candidates should be 16 years as on December 31, 2024.

For Pharm D, the candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2024.

However, the maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on July 1, 2024, the council said.

Mere appearing for TG EAPCET-2024 and obtaining a rank does not entitle a candidate to be considered for admission automatically unless the candidate fulfils the requirements laid down for admissions, it added.

Exam and College Guide
