TS EAMCET 2024: TS EAPCET counselling schedule released, first phase to commence on June 27

The counselling dates for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024) have been released. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and want to participate in the counselling process may visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the first phase of the process will commence on June 27, 2024. There will be three phases for the candidates to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates in the first phase need to complete the online filing of basic information and payment of processing fee & slot by July 5, 2024. Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the first phase will take place from June 29, 2024, to July 6, 2024.

According to the official notice, candidates need to be careful about the following:

Physical reporting of the Candidate at the allotted college after the second phase allotment is mandatory.

Hand over a set of Xerox copies of the Certificates and Original Transfer Certificate (T.C) at the allotted college.

Candidates who got allotment in the second phase and not reported at the allotted college are not permitted to exercise options in the Final Phase of Counselling.

The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering Colleges will be placed on the website at tgeapcet.nic.in on August 17, 2024. Candidates can find the detailed notification along with instructions on the official website on June 19, 2024.

According to the officials, the following documents need to be ready before the commencement of counselling:

S.S.C or its equivalent Marks Memo

Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate

VI to Intermediate or its equivalent Study Certificates

Transfer Certificate (T.C)

Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2024 by Competent Authority, if applicable

EWS Income Certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the financial year 2024-25, if applicable

Caste Certificate issued by Competent Authority, if applicable.

