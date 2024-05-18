 TS EAMCET Results 2024: Sativada Jyothiraditya secures top spot in engineering stream, overall 74.98% pass | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS EAMCET Results 2024: Sativada Jyothiraditya secures top spot in engineering stream, overall 74.98% pass

ByHT Education Desk
May 18, 2024 12:41 PM IST

TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET Results 2024. Sativada Jyothiraditya topped the exam this year from the engineering stream. Overall, 74.98% candidates pass.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, announced the TS EAMCET Result 2024 today. Candidates who took the examination can check the scores by visiting the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2024 results live updates

TS EAMCET Results 2024: Sativada Jyothiraditya tops Engineering stream. Overall 74.98% students pass. (HT file image)
TS EAMCET Results 2024: Sativada Jyothiraditya tops Engineering stream. Overall 74.98% students pass. (HT file image)

Notably, along with the results, the TSHE has shared pass percentage details and a list of toppers and rank holders of TS EAMCET 2024.

This year, the overall pass percentage of TS EAPCET 2024 for the engineering stream is 74.98%. Girls surpassed boys, securing 75.85 %. Boys scored 74.38%.

Speaking of toppers, Sativada Jyothiraditya has secured the top spot in TS EAMCET 2024, followed by Golla Lekha Harshaa who bagged the 2nd rank.

The other rank holders are as follows:

Rank 3: Rishi Shekher Shukla

Rank 4: Bhogalapalli Sandesh

Rank 5: Murasani Sai Yashwanth Reddy

Rank 6: Putti Kushal Kumar

Rank 7: Hundekar Vidith

Rank 8: Rohan Sai Pabba

Rank 9: Kontham Mani Teja

Rank 10: Dhanukonda Srinidhi

The qualification criteria include a minimum percentage of 25% for the TS EAPCET-2024. However, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed for candidates belonging to SC / ST.

Notably, the Telangana Engineering examination was conducted on May 9, 10, and 11, 2024, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy examination was conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024.

This year, a total of 355182 candidates have registered for the TS EAMCET exam.

Steps to check the TS EAMCET result:

  • Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on the TS EAMCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check their scores.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

