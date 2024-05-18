TS EAMCET Results 2024: Sativada Jyothiraditya secures top spot in engineering stream, overall 74.98% pass

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, announced the TS EAMCET Result 2024 today. Candidates who took the examination can check the scores by visiting the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2024 results live updates TS EAMCET Results 2024: Sativada Jyothiraditya tops Engineering stream. Overall 74.98% students pass. (HT file image)

Notably, along with the results, the TSHE has shared pass percentage details and a list of toppers and rank holders of TS EAMCET 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year, the overall pass percentage of TS EAPCET 2024 for the engineering stream is 74.98%. Girls surpassed boys, securing 75.85 %. Boys scored 74.38%.

Also read: TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results declared at eapcet.tsche.ac.in, direct links here

Speaking of toppers, Sativada Jyothiraditya has secured the top spot in TS EAMCET 2024, followed by Golla Lekha Harshaa who bagged the 2nd rank.

The other rank holders are as follows:

Rank 3: Rishi Shekher Shukla

Rank 4: Bhogalapalli Sandesh

Rank 5: Murasani Sai Yashwanth Reddy

Rank 6: Putti Kushal Kumar

Rank 7: Hundekar Vidith

Rank 8: Rohan Sai Pabba

Rank 9: Kontham Mani Teja

Rank 10: Dhanukonda Srinidhi

The qualification criteria include a minimum percentage of 25% for the TS EAPCET-2024. However, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed for candidates belonging to SC / ST.

Notably, the Telangana Engineering examination was conducted on May 9, 10, and 11, 2024, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy examination was conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024.

Also read: TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results out, here’s how to check scores at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

This year, a total of 355182 candidates have registered for the TS EAMCET exam.

Steps to check the TS EAMCET result: