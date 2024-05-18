 TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results declared at eapcet.tsche.ac.in, direct links here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results declared at eapcet.tsche.ac.in, direct links here

ByHT Education Desk
May 18, 2024 11:41 AM IST

TS EAMCET Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check TS EAPCET results is given here.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared TS EAMCET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024 can check the scores through the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live Updates

TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results declared, direct links here
TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results declared, direct links here

The TS EAMCET answer key for Agriculture and Pharmacy course was released on May 11 and Engineering course was released on May 12, 2024. The objection window for Agriculture and Pharmacy course was opened till May 13, 2024 and for Engineering course was opened till May 14, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Direct link to check TS EAMCET Result 2024

Direct link to download TS EAMCET Rank Card 2024 

TS EAMCET Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the TS EAMCET examination can check their scores by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS EAMCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the scores.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS EAMCET Examination was conducted in May 2024. The Agriculture and Pharmacy examinations were conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024, and the Engineering examinations were conducted on May 9, 10, and 11, 2024. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results declared at eapcet.tsche.ac.in, direct links here

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On