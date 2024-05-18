TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results declared at eapcet.tsche.ac.in, direct links here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared TS EAMCET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024 can check the scores through the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live Updates TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results declared, direct links here

The TS EAMCET answer key for Agriculture and Pharmacy course was released on May 11 and Engineering course was released on May 12, 2024. The objection window for Agriculture and Pharmacy course was opened till May 13, 2024 and for Engineering course was opened till May 14, 2024.

TS EAMCET Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the TS EAMCET examination can check their scores by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS EAMCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

A new page will open where candidates can check the scores.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS EAMCET Examination was conducted in May 2024. The Agriculture and Pharmacy examinations were conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024, and the Engineering examinations were conducted on May 9, 10, and 11, 2024. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres.