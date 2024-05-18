TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: TSCHE EAPCET results awaited, updates here

TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024 can check the scores through the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. The Agriculture and Pharmacy examination was conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024 and Engineering examination was conducted on May 9, 10 and 11, 2024. ...Read More

The answer key for Agriculture course was released on May 11 and the objection window was opened till May 13, 2024. The provisional answer key for Engineering course was released on May 12 and the objection window was closed on May 14, 2024.

The qualifying percentage of marks for the TS EAPCET-2024 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed. Rank obtained in TS EAPCET-2024 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the notification for the academic year 2024-25 only. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard and more.