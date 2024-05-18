TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: TSCHE EAPCET results awaited, updates here
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024 can check the scores through the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. The Agriculture and Pharmacy examination was conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024 and Engineering examination was conducted on May 9, 10 and 11, 2024. ...Read More
The answer key for Agriculture course was released on May 11 and the objection window was opened till May 13, 2024. The provisional answer key for Engineering course was released on May 12 and the objection window was closed on May 14, 2024.
The qualifying percentage of marks for the TS EAPCET-2024 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed. Rank obtained in TS EAPCET-2024 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the notification for the academic year 2024-25 only. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard and more.
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: What is the qualifying marks?
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Login details required
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Candidate will have to enter his/her hall ticket number in the box provided after the declaration of results for the purpose to obtain his/her results.
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
eapcet.tsche.ac.in
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key for Engineering course release date
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: When was provisional answer key released for Agriculture and Pharmacy stream
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Exam dates for Agriculture and Engineering courses
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Where to check scorecard?
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Date and time
TS EAMCET Result 2024 Live: The EAPCET results date and time have not been announced by the Council yet. As per various media reports, the results will be declared today, May 18, 2024.