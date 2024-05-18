TS EAMCET Result 2024: TS EAPCET results out, here’s how to check scores at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, released the TS EAMCET Result 2024 today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the scores by visiting the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAPCET Results 2024 live updates TS EAMCET Result 2024: TSCHE releases TS EAPCET scores. Here is how to check on official website. (HT file image)

To qualify, candidates must secure a percentage of 25% of marks for the TS EAPCET-2024. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.

The TS EAPCET-2024 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the notification for the academic year 2024-25 only.

Here is how to check the TS EAMCET result:

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS EAMCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

A new page will open where candidates can check their scores.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notably, the Telangana Agriculture and Pharmacy examination was conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024, and the Engineering examination was conducted on May 9, 10, and 11, 2024.

The answer key for the Agriculture course was released on May 11 and the objection window was opened till May 13, 2024.

Likewise, the provisional answer key for the Engineering course was released on May 12 and the objection window was closed on May 14, 2024.