Tripura: Over 7000 Class 10, 12 students to appear for ‘save a year exam’ in July

Over 7,000 students of both Class 10 and 12 would appear for the ‘save a year’ exam in Tripura that is expected to be held in the last week of July, an official said on Wednesday. A total of 2,042 Class 10 students and 1,385 Class 12 students have applied for review of their examination papers in Tripura. (Representative image)

The ‘save a year’ examination was introduced by the Tripura government in 2020 to allow the students who failed to pass in two subjects to get promoted to the next class or get admissions in colleges after clearing a retest. The students need to get a minimum of 150 marks in their examinations.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) secretary Dulal Dey said the board will announce the schedule of the exam in a week. “The exam will be held in the last week of July”, he said.

The students who would appear for the examinations need to submit their forms to their respective schools from July 8 till 11 and the TBSE should get these forms from July 12 to 15, he said.

The TBSE, earlier on May 24, declared the results of both Class 10 and 12 that recorded 87.54% and 79. 27% pass percentages, respectively.

Total 33,739 Class 10 students including 17,952 females and 25,350 students of Class 12 including 13,334 females appeared for the board examinations this year.

The Class 12 examinations started on March 1 and continued till March 30 while the Class 10 examinations began on March 2 and continued till March 23.

A total of 39 schools recorded 100% pass percentage and another 13 schools recorded 100% failure in Class 12 exams. A total of 310 schools recorded 100% pass percentage while 16 schools recorded 100% failure in Class 10 exams.

Last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 and Class 12 were 86.02% and 83.24%, respectively.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 86% and for Class 12 , it was 94.46%.

The pass percentage of Class 12 in 2023 was lesser by 11% compared to 2022.