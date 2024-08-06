West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 3317 posts, direct link here

West Central Railway, Jabalpur has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of West Central Railway at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3317 posts in the organization. West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 3317 posts

The registration process started on August 5 and will end on September 4, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

JBP division: 1262 posts

BPL division: 824 posts

KOTA division: 832 posts

CRWS BPL: 175 posts

WRS KOTA: 196 posts

HQ/JBP: 28 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks(No Rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from recognized Board for all trades except Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology & Radiology), candidates must have passed 12th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with Physics, Chemistry & Biology and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

The age limit of the candidates should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on August 5, 2024. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 03 years in case of OBC candidates.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of average marks obtained in 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) plus ITI/Trade marks for all the eligible candidates {including those candidates who applied for Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology & Radiology) trade}.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹141/- for all candidates and ₹41/- for SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WCR.