RSMSSB CET admit card 2024 today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in here's how to download hall tickets for graduate-level exam

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB or RSMSSB) is going to issue admit cards for the graduate-level Common Entrance Test (RSMSSB CET 2024) today, September 19. Once released, candidates can download the RSMSSB CET admit cards from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The window will open at 6 pm, the board said in a recent notification.

RSMSSB CET is scheduled for September 27 and 28. There will be two shifts on both days – shift 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download RSMSSB CET admit cards

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Go to the admit card page. Open the CET admit card link. Enter your login details. Submit and download the admit card.

On the exam day, candidates need to reach the exam venue two hours before the exam's start time and go through the frisking process. Gates will be closed one hour ahead and after that, no candidate will be allowed to enter under any circumstances.

Candidates must bring the printout of the admit card and a photo ID card (preferably an Aadhar card containing their date of birth) to the exam venue.

PAN card, passport and driving license will be used for verification of candidates under exceptional circumstances.

Candidates must also carry a recent (not more than 1 month old) 2.5cm x 2.5cm passport-size photo to the exam venue. Other than these three, they are not allowed to bring any other item.

There will be five options for questions – A, B, C, D, E. If a candidate does not want to attempt a question, s/he has to mark option E.

For wrong answers and unattempted questions where option E is not marked, 1/3rd of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted.

Candidates who do not mark any option for more than 10 per cent of the total questions will be disqualified.

For more information about the RSMSSB CET exam, candidates can visit the official website.