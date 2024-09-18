RSMSSB CET admit card 2024 for graduate level tomorrow, exam guidelines released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB or RSMSSB) will release admit cards for the graduate-level Common Entrance Test (CET) tomorrow. Candidates can download the RSMSSB CET admit cards from September 19, 6 pm onwards from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB CET admit card 2024 for graduate level tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The examination will be held on September 27 and 28. On both days, the test will take place in two shifts – shift 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Ahead of admit cards, the board has released exam day guidelines for candidates. Here are a few important points they should remember.

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the start of the examination so that they can sit at their designated place in time after the frisking process is over. Gates of the exam centres will be closed one hour before the exam's start time, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue under any circumstances. Candidates must bring the admit card and a photo ID card (preferably an Aadhar card containing their date of birth) to the exam venue. Under exceptional circumstances, PAN card, passport and driving license will be used for verification of candidates. In addition, they must also bring a recent (not more than 1 month old) 2.5cm x 2.5cm passport-size photo to the exam venue. Candidates are not allowed to bring any items other than the ones mentioned on the point above to the exam centre. Each question will have five options - A, B, C, D, E where the firth option (E) is for unattempted question. To attempt a question, candidates must select one of the first four options and to mark it as unattempted, they have to select option E. For wrong answers, including unattempted questions where option E is not marked, 1/3rd of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted. If a candidate does not mark any option for more than 10 per cent of the total questions of the paper, s/he will be disqualified.

For further details regarding the RSMSSB CET exam, candidates can check the notification hosted on the RSSB website.