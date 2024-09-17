MAH CET merit list for BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated courses today at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the first provisional merit list for admission to BBA, BCA, BMS, BBM and Integrated MBA, Integrated MCA courses today, September 17. The MAH BBA/BCA/BBA/BMS/Integrated CET merit list will be published at cetcell.mahacet.org and on bbabcacap24.mahacet.org. MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET merit list today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Previously, the merit list was scheduled to be published on September 15, but it was later postponed.

As per the revised or updated admission schedule for MAH CET, online registrations and uploading of documents for admission to these courses were allowed up to September 13. Candidates had to verify their documents and confirm applications by September 15.

Next, candidates who are selected in the provisional merit list can submit grievances regarding the information displayed from September 18 to 20 (up to 5 pm). The facility will be available through candidate login on the website.

The CET Cell will revert applications of candidates who raise requests for corrections. They can then edit the forms and upload documents to substantiate their claims. The status of acceptance/rejection of grievances will be shared along with an acknowledgement.

After the process is over, the final merit list for MAH CET counselling will be released on September 22.

In its previous notification, the CET Cell mentioned that candidates who fail to confirm the online application by the given deadline (September 15) at an e-scrutiny centre will have their applications rejected, and their names will not appear in the merit lists.

Steps to check MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET merit list

Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Open the counselling portal for the MAH BBA/BCA/BMS and integrated CET courses.

When the merit list is released, the direct link to check it will be displayed on the home page.

If required, provide your login details.

Submit and check the MAH CET merit list.