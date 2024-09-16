MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET merit list tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list for BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated MBA and integrated MCA courses tomorrow, September 17. Candidates who have qualified in the MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET and applied for the counselling process can check the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org and on bbabcacap24.mahacet.org. MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET merit list tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Previously, the merit list was scheduled to be released on September 15 but the admission schedule was later revised. As per the updated counselling schedule, online registrations and uploading of documents were allowed up to September 13.

Documents verification and confirmation of applications will end today, September 15.

After the provisional merit list is released, candidates can submit grievances, if any, from September 18 to 20 (up to 5 pm). Candidates can submit their grievances regarding correction in the information displayed on the provisional merit list through the login option given on the website.

Upon receiving the request, the CET Cell will revert the application form to the candidate for correction. The candidate can then edit the form and upload documents to substantiate their claims. The status of acceptance/rejection of a grievance will be shared along with an acknowledgement, the CET cell said.

The final merit list for MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET counselling will be released on September 22.

Candidates who fail to confirm the online application by the given deadline (September 15) at an e-scrutiny centre, their applications will be rejected and names will not appear in the merit lists.

How to check MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET merit list