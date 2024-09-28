Install CCTV cameras at all board exam centres: CBSE to schools

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed that Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2025 will be held for around 44 lakh students at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries abroad. In a letter addressed to principals of schools, CBSE's Controler of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said all schools that will be fixed as exam centres must have CCTV monitoring. CBSE Board Exam 2025: All centres for Class 10 and 12 board exams must have CCTV monitoring facilities, the board said.(Unsplash)

Schools without CCTV monitoring will not be fixed as exam centres, Bhardwaj said.

The CCTV cameras must cover all areas of examination halls – entrances, exits and desks. All students appearing for board exams must be within the fields of view of the cameras, the board said.

It added that the cameras must be high-resolution, ensuring visibility of student actions and examination materials. The cameras should record throughout the exam, and footage should be preserved securely and easily retrievable for review if needed.

The board said only designated examination officials and security personnel are permitted to access the live feed. For every 10 rooms, an invigilator will be deputed to monitor the footage and report any incident of unfair means practices.

For further details, check the CBSE notification here.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are expected to begin in February. The detailed date sheets for both classes will be issued in due course of time at cbse.gov.in.

Recently, the board shared sample papers for the upcoming board exams on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students preparing for the final exams can check the sample papers on the academic website to understand the marking scheme and pattern of the examination and the types of questions asked in the test.