CBSE organises Principals' workshop on parenting for students’ well-being

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised a workshop on 'Parenting for Students' Well-being' at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi. The initiative aimed to equip about 150 principals from CBSE schools across Delhi/NCR with effective strategies to support the emotional and psychological health of school students. The workshop featured expert-led sessions focused on the crucial role of parenting in shaping students' emotional and psychological health.

The event began with a lamp-lighting ceremony followed by a performance by the school choir. In his opening remarks, Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in enhancing student well-being.

Rahul Singh, Chairperson, CBSE, spoke about the evolving challenges faced by parents and the necessity for schools to take an active role in guiding families. Drawing from his own experiences, he emphasised that parenting is a dynamic role with constantly evolving responsibilities and that effective parenting often benefits from the shared wisdom of different generations. He stressed the importance of instilling values that contribute to a child’s happiness.

Also Read: India, UK launch women in space leadership programme

The workshop featured expert-led sessions focused on the crucial role of parenting in shaping students' emotional and psychological health. Rohit Kumar, a Personal Growth Facilitator, provided insights into the mental and emotional needs of students. Sonia Pillai, Executive Coach and Interpersonal Skill Trainer shared practical strategies for nurturing open dialogue between parents and their children. Anuradha Joshi, Principal of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, offered strategies for supporting and maintaining the emotional needs of students.

The workshop concluded with an engaging Question & Answer session, providing principals the opportunity to address specific challenges and share insights.

Also Read: Struggle is real: Grad student shares why it is difficult to get a job in Canada, says you got to keep trying your luck!