After surprise inspections, CBSE issues show-cause notice to 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan for violating bye-laws

Following a series of surprise inspections to identify dummy schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said 27 affiliated schools in Delhi and Rajasthan have been found in violation of its bye-laws, particularly concerning the enrollment of students and attendance practices. The board has issued show cause notices to these schools – five in Rajasthan and 22 in Delhi – to provide clarifications regarding their enrollment practices, adherence to infrastructural standards, and other norms. CBSE issues show-cause notice to 27 schools for violating bye-laws (Twitter)

Earlier this month, teams of the central board, each composing a CBSE officer and a principal of an affiliated school carried out inspections in various locations of Delhi and Rajasthan.

The inspections revealed that schools had enrolled a large number of students in Class 11 and 12 who were not physically attending classes.

Discrepancies were found in the attendance records of these schools suggesting their non-compliance with CBSE regulations, the board said.

It added that some institutions were also found to be flouting infrastructural norms, compromising the quality of education and the safety of students.

Notably, of the five schools in Rajasthan that have been issued show-cause notices, two are from Sikar, and three are from Kota, which fall under the Ajmer region. Kota and Sikar are two popular coaching hubs for Engineering (JEE) and Medical (NEET) entrance examinations in the country.

Here's the list of schools and the CBSE press release:

In June, CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta said the board will continue its efforts against dummy schools. He informed that in March, the board found around 20 affiliated schools, including three in Uttar Pradesh, were committing various malpractices such as presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintaining records properly.

“Surprise inspections are regularly being conducted in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in affiliation and examination bye-laws. We are going tough on such institutions and stringent action will be taken against the errant schools,” Gupta said at an event in a Lucknow school.